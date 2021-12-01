New Madison Police Department platform to send text messages to 911 callers

New technology launched by the Madison Police Department on Wednesday will send automated text messages to people who call 911 or are victims of crimes, the department said.
The new platform, powered through a company named SPIDR Tech, uses the department's dispatch system to send the automated text messages and emails, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. Funded by federal grants, the department touted the platform as its latest bid to boost communication between law enforcement and residents.
"We want to hear from the people we serve," Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement announcing the launch. "We need to hear from them in order to improve as a department."
After contacting 911, callers will receive a text summarizing their call. Once the event is cleared by officers, callers are sent an additional message asking them to provide feedback and fill out what is essentially a customer service survey, said Capt. Matt Tye, who oversees the department's community outreach section.
Feedback questions will ask about callers' experience with responding officers along with other questions about crime and public safety in the city, Tye said. The survey will include both multiple choice and open-ended questions, he noted, and offers further links to provide feedback to the police department.
"The sweet spot is asking enough questions to get good information but not asking so many questions that people don't answer it," Tye said.
The program would be considered successful if around 15% of callers filled out the survey, he said.
As for victims of crimes, they will receive follow-up messages that summarize information in their case. To avoid endangering victims, reports of sexual assault, domestic disturbances and 911 hang-ups will not trigger the text messages.
"When you're reporting a crime obviously there's a lot going on. There's a lot of trauma," Tye said. "This is just a way to have the information as a reference."
The department hopes to include more features for victims once the platform is off the ground, which could include updates if someone is arrested in their case.