New hate crime charging policy takes effect in Dane DA's office

The policy goes on to say that “crimes motivated by hate and bias will be treated with the utmost level of seriousness and will not be tolerated in Dane County, Wisconsin, so that those living, working and visiting Dane County can feel welcomed, safe and protected.”

Hate crimes are already prosecuted and have been since Wisconsin enacted its hate crime statute in 1988. Ozanne said an uptick locally in bias-related incidents and a greater number of incidents reported nationally prompted the re-examination of the way his office approaches hate crimes.

“It was important for us to look at how we were applying the hate crime enhancer,” he said.

Ozanne said during a news conference Monday he did not know how many hate crimes have been prosecuted by his office or how many likely would be charged after the implementation of the new policy. Figures will likely be available after the first quarter of 2020, he said.