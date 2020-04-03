You are the owner of this article.
New Glarus woman arrested for 3rd offense OWI after head-on crash on Highway 69 injures other driver, authorities say
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A New Glarus woman arrested for a third offense of operating while intoxicated after causing a head-on crash on Highway 69 on Thursday that injured the other driver, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Highway 69 and Gehin Road in the town of Montrose when a southbound gray Mazda operated by Kristina M. Olson, 48, crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle head-on, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The northbound vehicle operated by Gunilla E. Rubasch, 59, of Madison, rolled several times and Rubasch was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the crash, Schaffer said.

Olson was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI-third offense, causing injury, Schaffer said.

