New Glarus man dies after pass on shoulder leads to crash on Highway 69, Green County authorities say

A New Glarus man died and two more New Glarus residents were injured after the man made a pass on the shoulder, leading to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 69 on Friday morning, Green County authorities reported.

At about 8:10 a.m. on Friday, the Green County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash on Highway 69, a little more than one mile north of New Glarus, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that Peter J. Weix, 57, of New Glarus, was driving north on Highway 69 in a Volkswagen Beetle, following a Toyota RAV4 SUV driven by Ruth A. Zuber, 61, also of New Glarus. The Beetle apparently made a passing maneuver of the RAV4 on the right shoulder, slid broadside in front of the RAV4 after completing the pass and was struck broadside by the RAV4, Skatrud said.

The Beetle then entered the path of a southbound Subaru Legacy driven by Joyce A. Jensen, 62, of New Glarus, and the resulting collision sent both vehicles to the west shoulder of Highway 69, while the RAV4 came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 69, Skatrud said.

Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, Weix was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County coroner. Jensen was flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital with critical injuries, while Ruth Zuber did not immediately seek medical treatment, Skatrud said.

Airbags deployed in all three vehicles and all three drivers were believed to be wearing safety belts, Skatrud said.

The crash, which is Green County's first fatal crash of 2023, remains under investigation, Skatrud said.

Highway 69 was closed for about 6 hours.

