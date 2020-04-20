You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New Glarus man arrested for 9th OWI offense after 'erratic' driving, Verona police say

New Glarus man arrested for 9th OWI offense after 'erratic' driving, Verona police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 56-year-old New Glarus man was arrested Sunday for his ninth OWI, Verona police said.

The Verona Police Department responded to a report of an "erratic driver" on Highway 151 at Highway M around 3:45 p.m., the department said.  

The driver, Todd Olson, was arrested for drunken driving after failing field sobriety tests. A sample of Olson's blood was taken for testing. 

Olson was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail for his ninth OWI and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics