New Glarus man arrested for 9th OWI offense after 'erratic' driving, Verona police say

A 56-year-old New Glarus man was arrested Sunday for his ninth OWI, Verona police said.
The Verona Police Department responded to a report of an "erratic driver" on Highway 151 at Highway M around 3:45 p.m., the department said.
The driver, Todd Olson, was arrested for drunken driving after failing field sobriety tests. A sample of Olson's blood was taken for testing.
Olson was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail for his ninth OWI and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.