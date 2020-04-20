New Glarus man arrested for 9th OWI offense after 'erratic' driving, Verona police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 56-year-old New Glarus man was arrested Sunday for his ninth OWI, Verona police said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Verona Police Department responded to a report of an "erratic driver" on Highway 151 at Highway M around 3:45 p.m., the department said.

The driver, Todd Olson, was arrested for drunken driving after failing field sobriety tests. A sample of Olson's blood was taken for testing.

Olson was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail for his ninth OWI and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.