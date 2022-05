Neighbor shoots at car of man who battered woman, tried to run them over, Janesville police say

A neighbor shot at the car of a man who battered a woman and tried to run over the woman, the neighbor and another neighbor with his car early Monday morning, Janesville police reported.

At about 3:20 a.m. on Monday, Janesville officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Starling Lane for a disturbance involving a man later identified as Daequan I. Hanna, who was fighting with a female and trying to run people over with his vehicle, Sgt. Thomas Northrop said in a statement.

While officers were on their way to the scene, a neighbor called to report a gunshot in the area of the disturbance, Northrop said.

Police found a woman with visible injuries to her face, a spent shell casing and a vehicle with a bullet hole in it, Northrop said.

Police determined that Hanna was punching the woman outside near the street, two neighbors intervened to stop the assault and Hanna got into a vehicle and began trying to run over the woman and neighbors. One of the neighbors then shot their handgun at the car, Northrop said.

Hanna, 19, of 1444 Starling Lane, was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery/domestic violence, and disorderly conduct/domestic violence.

