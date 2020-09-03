Neighbor helps Madison police nab thief who stole bikes from Downtown porch, State Street rack

An alert neighbor helped a Madison woman get her bike back and a thief who also stole another bike end up in jail Tuesday, Madison police reported.
The neighbor saw a man checking doors of parked cars in the Clark Court area, and then watched as the man swiped the woman’s $700 Trek road bike off of her porch shortly before 6:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The neighbor and woman related that information after police were called, and then the break in the case came just before noon when the neighbor was at Brittingham Park and saw the thief sitting on a bench with the woman’s bike next to it, DeSpain said.
When an officer arrived, the suspect provided a fake name, said he had just gotten to Madison 15 days prior from Havana, Cuba via the Chicago area, and that he bought the bike from a guy for $10, DeSpain said.
The suspect, Jose A. Lino, 56, was soon on his way to jail for allegedly stealing two bikes after a Downtown officer used surveillance cameras to see Lino taking a 23-year-old man's bicycle just after midnight on Aug. 24 that was locked to a rack in the 100 block of State Street, DeSpain said.
In an interview at the Dane County Jail, Lino admitted to stealing the State Street bike and said he sold it for $10, DeSpain said.
With the woman’s blessing, police gave her bike to her neighbor, who brought it back to her just hours after it was stolen, DeSpain said.
