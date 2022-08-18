Negligent homicide charged in Blue Mounds shooting death

A Madison man who told police in May that he accidentally shot his friend to death at a Blue Mounds home was charged Thursday with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

Isaiah M. Miller, 20, who told Dane County sheriff's investigators that he and others had been using Xanax that night, said that just before the AR-15 rifle went off early on May 15 and killed 19-year-old Marshall L. "Levi" Iverson, he was looking at the gun and messing with it and it just went "boom," according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Miller, who was on probation at the time for three prior offenses, said he wiped down the gun afterward because he was scared of getting into trouble and did not know "what the (expletive) to do," the complaint states.

The weapon belonged to a friend who lives at the home on Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds where the shooting happened. Miller said he and Iverson were messing around with the gun even though the person who owns the gun does not like any of them touching his belongings, according to the complaint.

Miller appeared in court Thursday afternoon where Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $15,000, noting that at the time of the shooting, by using drugs, drinking and handling a weapon, Miller was violating conditions of the state Department of Corrections probation he was serving for his prior misdemeanor battery and resisting convictions.

Miller has been in jail on a probation hold since May 15. DOC revoked Miller's probation and he is now awaiting sentencing on revocation.

If convicted of the homicide charge, Miller faces up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

But Assistant District Attorney Thomas Valerio said Miller could face more charges once the results of blood tests are in. A search warrant filed in June sought evidence supporting a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm, which by state law carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Iverson's mother, Shelley Iverson, speaking in court through a victim-witness coordinator from the Dane County District Attorney's Office, said that while Miller and Iverson hung out with the same group of people, they were not friends and her son never mentioned Miller.

She asked that Asmus not allow Miller to be free on bail, because the rules Miller would face would be the same as those set by DOC that he violated the night of the shooting.

"You are essentially discussing doing the same thing again and expecting different results," Iverson said.

According to the complaint:

The gun's owner said Levi Iverson was his best friend, and that Miller was more a friend of his brother's but he considered both Iverson and Miller to be good friends. He said they had gone to Wisconsin Dells on May 14 then dropped off his brother and Miller at Miller's home on Balsam Road in Madison, then went to Blue Mounds to hang out.

He said he later picked up his brother and Miller and brought them to Blue Mounds, getting there around 2 a.m. At first, he said they drank and used marijuana, but later admitted they had picked up Xanax.

He said he bought the AR platform rifle about six months earlier and kept it cased and unloaded in his room to keep others from playing with it. He said he didn't know who took it out of its case the night of the shooting.

He said he had taken the gun out but put it back in its case and went to the kitchen to make Ramen noodles. He came back to his room with the noodles and was sitting in a chair when he heard the gunshot. When he looked, the gun was on the bed with the barrel facing Iverson. Miller was closest to the gun. He said his brother and Miller were "completely freaking out." He said he tried giving Iverson CPR, to no avail.

When initially interviewed, Miller said he did not think there was anything in the gun's magazine, but he cocked it, and when he tried to un-cock it, he "clicked it" and it fired.

Speaking with Detective Janet Boehnen, Miller kept nodding off but denied using any drugs. During a jail interview later, he admitted using Xanax and said everyone was coming down from its use at the time of the shooting.