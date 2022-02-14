Neglect charge investigated by police in death of 9-month-old girl

Police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old child, which happened last month on Madison's Far West Side, as a possible case of neglect, according to a search warrant filed Monday.

The search warrant states a woman may have left the baby alone with a 9-year-old girl for a considerable time on Jan. 31 in an apartment in the 7900 block of Tree Lane before the baby was injured, causing the girl, who did not have a phone, to run to a neighbor's apartment. The neighbor called 911, according to the search warrant, filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The woman is not being named by the Wisconsin State Journal because she has not been arrested or charged with any crime related to the incident. The search warrant states police are trying to determine how long the baby and the girl were left alone together by the woman.

The search warrant, signed by a judge on Feb. 10, sought to seize any phone or other electronic devices from the Tree Lane apartment capable of storing data. Police took one cellphone as a result.

According to an affidavit filed with the search warrant:

The father of the 9-month-old girl dropped her off at the woman's apartment the afternoon of Jan. 30. At around 7:45 p.m. the following evening, Madison Fire Rescue personnel were called after the baby was reported injured, but conscious and breathing. It was reported during the call that someone had tripped over the child.

The 9-year-old girl later told an officer she had put the baby on the floor while she went to get a glass of water. When she returned, she said, she forgot the baby was on the floor and took a full step onto the baby's head.

The baby died about 9:25 p.m. at UW Hospital. The cause of her death, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said, was blunt force trauma to her head, but the manner of her death was yet to be determined.

The search warrant indicates police are trying to figure out when the woman was at her apartment with the girl and the infant and when she was not. One witness interviewed by police said she was told by the woman to lie to police and say that she, the witness, was supposed to be watching the two children.

Police have reviewed security video from the apartment building and noted that on Jan. 30 and 31, it appeared the woman left and returned to the apartment several times. It appeared the woman had left the apartment about three hours before rescue personnel were called and did not return.

The woman told police during an interview she had assumed that while she was gone a neighbor would to go her apartment to be with the children, or that the children would go to the neighbor's apartment. The neighbor's fiancée told police he had no idea the children were alone and said he was not supposed to be watching them.

