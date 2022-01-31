Nebraska man arrested for sex assault at UW dorm, police say

A Nebraska man was arrested for inappropriately touching a UW student at a campus residence hall early Sunday, UW police said.
Maxwell D. Sanders, 19, of Omaha, was apprehended at a different residence hall around 3:20 a.m. after assaulting the resident at a southeast dorm, police said in a statement. Sanders might have also assaulted other residents at the dorm, police said.
Sanders had been invited to campus by a friend and is not affiliated with the university. After the assault, Sanders tried to go into other rooms at the dorm before leaving the premises and going to the second residence hall where his friend lived, police said.
Sanders was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, police said.
Police asked any other victims to contact police at 608-276-2677.
Photos: 'How Lovely Are Thy Branches' labyrinth at Olbrich Park
The center of “How Lovely Are Thy Branches” is illuminated by lighted hoops during a dedication ceremony. The labyrinth will remain at Olbrich Park through February.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors to the public opening for “How Lovely Are Thy Branches” wend through the public art installation at Olbrich Park on Sunday afternoon. Made from repurposed Christmas trees donated by the public, the nearly 90-foot-diameter labyrinth was designed by artist Lillian Sizemore and funded through the Madison Arts Commission’s BLINK program.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Artist Lillian Sizemore, left, creator of the “How Lovely Are Thy Branches” public art installation, greets a visitor to the opening of the labyrinth at Olbrich Park on Sunday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Hoop dancers dedicate the public opening for “How Lovely Are Thy Branches,” a public art installation at Olbrich Park in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Comprised of repurposed Christmas trees donated by members of the public, the nearly 90-foot-diameter labyrinth was designed by artist Lillian Sizemore and funded through the Madison Arts Commission’s BLINK program, which distributes about $10,000 a year in grants for temporary public art installations. It will remain open to visitors through February. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Hoop dancers dedicate the labyrinth at the public opening for “How Lovely Are Thy Branches” at Olbrich Park.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
The temporary labyrinth at Olbrich Park designed by artist Lillian Sizemore measures nearly 90 feet in diameter.
PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL
John Graham and his son Ezra view a “museum” of various Christmas tree varieties during the public opening for “How Lovely Are Thy Branches.”
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Melissa and Yahya Rushdi capture a photo of themselves and their 6-month-old son, Luke, during the public opening Sunday for the art installation “How Lovely Are Thy Branches” at Olbrich Park.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Visitors to the public opening Sunday for “How Lovely Are Thy Branches” walk through the public art installation at Olbrich Park after sunset.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
The paths of the temporary labyrinth at Olbrich Park bend back upon themselves, creating a path of quiet contemplation.
PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL
