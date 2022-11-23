Nearly 50 Dane County inmates in other counties; no plans to bring them back

Dane County plans to spend about $1.1 million in the coming year to keep dozens of jail inmates in other counties, a sign of the ongoing human and financial impact of county leaders’ failure to agree on a plan for new jail facilities.

Forty-eight inmates were spread among three other counties as of Monday, said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The bulk of them are being held in Oneida County, a three-hour drive away. At the beginning of the month, 32 inmates were in Oneida County, compared to 12 in Iowa County and 10 in Rock County.

To help those inmates keep in touch with family and loved ones, the County Board approved $7,800 in spending earlier this month to subsidize fees the incarcerated have to pay to communicate with the outside via phone and video chat.

When Sheriff Kalvin Barrett closed a portion of the City-County Building jail in August, he cited staffing shortages and the long-documented inhumane conditions in the facility.

The Sheriff’s Office had 367 sworn deputies last month, or 50 to 60 short of its authorized strength, according to Brian Tuescher, president of the Dane County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Notably, neither Barrett nor his predecessor, Dave Mahoney, removed inmates from the City-County Building until this year despite their authority to do so and their publicly aired concerns about conditions in the 1950s-era jail. Barrett started transferring inmates out of Dane County the day after supervisors on the County Board unveiled a plan for a smaller jail, which Barrett opposes over concerns it would lead to overcrowding.

But the Sheriff’s Office now says that even once staffing levels improve, they have no plans to reopen the shuttered part of the Downtown jail.

“The primary issue is usable jail space,” Schaffer said, and only if the county’s overall jail population declines will transferred inmates return.

Over the last year, the jail’s in-house population has climbed from 579 inmates to 654 as of Tuesday.

Failure to reach consensus

County officials have haggled for years over the exact shape of the jail-consolidation project, which is aimed at closing the City-County Building jail and the William H. Ferris Center jail and consolidating all jail space in the Public Safety Building and a new tower.

Earlier this month, the County Board broke an impasse on the project most recently stymied by ever-increasing cost estimates, effectively voting 19-18 to build a five-story jail tower instead of the six-story tower approved in March.

But County Executive Joe Parisi vetoed the five-story plan, echoing law enforcement claims that its reduced capacity didn’t guarantee the closure of the City-County Building jail.

Denied access

In addition to being far from family, inmates held outside Dane County don’t have access to programs at the Dane County Jail, noted Eric Howland, a member of MOSES, a criminal justice reform advocacy group.

“They might not be eligible for anything like that if they go to a different jail,” Howland said.

Howland said it could be worth exploring if federal inmates housed in Dane County could be sent to different facilities to make room for local inmates.

As of Tuesday, 65 federal inmates were housed at the Dane County Jail.