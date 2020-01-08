Near West Side gas station robbed by gunman, accomplice, Madison police say

A Near West Side gas station was robbed by a gunman and an accomplice Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 9:45 p.m., two black males wearing black hoodies, sweatpants, and face masks entered the BP, 2216 University Ave., and one displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The two fled on foot with $240 in a drawstring bag, Hartman said.

A police dog was brought in, but the men were not arrested, while video evidence is being recovered, Hartman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

