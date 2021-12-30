Near-strike of Stoughton officer and wrong-way driving bring reckless endangerment charge

A Stoughton man who police said led officers on a chase last week as he drove a stolen car with flattened tires was charged Thursday with first-degree reckless endangerment for nearly striking an officer and nearly crashing into oncoming vehicles before he was forced into a ditch, a criminal complaint states.
Timothy J. Baumann, 36, was also charged with driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, for driving the Chevy Cruze that was reported stolen in Fond du Lac.
According to the complaint, once Baumann was stopped and was being arrested, the officer he nearly struck with the car confronted Baumann about nearly hitting him. Baumann replied, "Yeah, and if I had a gun I would have killed all of you," the complaint states.
Baumann appeared in court Thursday where Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew set bail at $2,100.
Until his arrest on Dec. 20, Baumann was wanted on bench warrants for failing to appear in cases he was already facing, two of them alleging he eluded police on earlier occasions. Baumann had been free on signature bonds in those cases with orders not to drive any vehicle.
His lawyer, Laura Breun, said in court Thursday that Baumann missed the earlier court dates because he was hospitalized.
According to the complaint:
Police learned that an automatic license plate reader had picked up a stolen license plate on a vehicle coming into Stoughton. The vehicle was found parked at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Highway 138.
According to store security and squad car video, Officer Noel Crystal tried to block Baumann and a passenger, who had returned to the car, from leaving in it. Crystal ordered Baumann not to move and had his gun drawn and pointed at the car as he stood between his squad car and the car Baumann was driving.
Baumann moved forward, coming close to hitting Crystal, who stepped to the side and fired one round into the rear driver's side tire. Moments earlier, another pop that sounded like a gunshot was heard on the video. Crystal said the car at that point had two flat tires.
Baumann took off driving north on Highway 51 in the southbound lanes, forcing other drivers into the ditch and shoulders to avoid colliding with Baumann.
Spike strips were deployed by a Dane County sheriff's deputy and popped the car's remaining tires, but Baumann continued driving on four rims. Another deputy was eventually able to use his squad car to nudge the car Baumann was driving into a ditch, where Baumann was arrested.