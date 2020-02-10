You are the owner of this article.
Near East Side homicide victim was 22-year old man, authorities say
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim in the city's second homicide of the year. 

Aaron X. Johnson, 22, of Madison was shot in the 100 block of Blair Street Saturday afternoon, and died from "homicidal firearm violence" according to the medical examiner's office. 

An autopsy of Johnson was completed at the medical examiner's office on Sunday and additional testing is underway.

Johnson's death is under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office. Police do not believe the incident was random.  

In the city's first homicide on Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago was found fatally shot in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city’s West Side.

There were four homicides in the city in 2019.

