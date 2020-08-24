National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Police in the former auto manufacturing center of 100,000 people midway between Milwaukee and Chicago said Blake was shot while they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. They did not immediately disclose the race of the three officers at the scene or say whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, and they released no details on the domestic dispute.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Blake's family, said Blake was "simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident."

The officers were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police, while the state Justice Department investigates. And Kenosha County imposed an 8 p.m. curfew to try to head off another round of violence Monday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online. Kenosha police do not have body cameras.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.