Narrow miss with gunshot in Sun Prairie leads to attempted homicide charge

A 31-year-old Sun Prairie man was charged with attempted homicide Monday after prosecutors said he fired a handgun at another man’s face but missed.
Prosecutors say Nicholas R. Thompson fired a shot at the man on Thursday in what is described in court documents as a dispute over a missing bag of cocaine.
According to a criminal complaint, the man suffered a bite injury to his hand sustained during a scuffle over the gun.
According to the complaint:
Officers responded to several reports of a possible shooting at The Element apartment complex on Park Circle shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday and spoke with a man who told them Thompson “tried to shoot me in the head.”
The man said Thompson accused him of taking his cocaine and the two searched the parking lot before Thompson pulled a handgun. The man then wrapped Thompson in a “bear hug” as they struggled for control of the gun.
The gun’s trigger guard broke off and the magazine was ejected during the scuffle before Thompson broke free. The man said Thompson was about five feet away when he raised the gun, lunged toward him and fired, narrowly missing his left ear.
When he realized he had not been shot, the man said he saw Thompson running away.
A few minutes later police responded to a report of a suspicious person on the porch of a home about a mile away and found Thompson with a .22-caliber Beretta pistol with a missing magazine and trigger guard. Police said there appeared to be blood on the grip.
Thompson told police the other man had tried to kill him and that he took the gun away and shot at him in self-defense.
Surveillance video footage showed Thompson holding the gun after the men scuffled. He then approached the man and fired at close range just as the man moved his head. Detectives said it appeared Thompson tried to fire a second shot.
Thompson was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon and felony bail jumping.
According to court records, Thompson was convicted in 2010 of home invasion with a firearm in Illinois and was free on bond for a 2019 felony child abuse charge.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus ordered Thompson jailed on a $20,000 cash bond, citing the severity of the charges and “a slew of missed court dates.”
“This is clearly not a signature bond case,” Asmus said. ”I don’t even think it’s close.”