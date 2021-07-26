Narrow miss with gunshot in Sun Prairie leads to attempted homicide charge

A 31-year-old Sun Prairie man was charged with attempted homicide Monday after prosecutors said he fired a handgun at another man’s face but missed.

Prosecutors say Nicholas R. Thompson fired a shot at the man on Thursday in what is described in court documents as a dispute over a missing bag of cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint, the man suffered a bite injury to his hand sustained during a scuffle over the gun.

According to the complaint:

Officers responded to several reports of a possible shooting at The Element apartment complex on Park Circle shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday and spoke with a man who told them Thompson “tried to shoot me in the head.”

The man said Thompson accused him of taking his cocaine and the two searched the parking lot before Thompson pulled a handgun. The man then wrapped Thompson in a “bear hug” as they struggled for control of the gun.

The gun’s trigger guard broke off and the magazine was ejected during the scuffle before Thompson broke free. The man said Thompson was about five feet away when he raised the gun, lunged toward him and fired, narrowly missing his left ear.