Narcotics investigation leads to $10,000 worth of drugs, arrest of Fitchburg man

A Dane County Narcotics Task Force investigation led to drugs worth thousands of dollars, cash, a handgun and the arrest of a Fitchburg man Thursday morning.

Members of the task force seized $10,000 worth of drugs, $2,700 in cash, the gun and other evidence from 36-year-old Justin C. Miner's apartment on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Way at around 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. Miner was arrested on a parole hold.

The task force found 66 grams of methamphetamine in Miner's apartment along with cocaine, THC, heroin and MDMA.

He was taken into custody outside of his apartment and will be tentatively charged with delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place and several other drug charges.

