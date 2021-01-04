Names of victims in Sun Prairie murder-suicide released

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the names of two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide on Dec. 28.
Jessica L. Ewers, 44, and James T. Budworth, 45, were found dead after police were called to a home in the 4600 block of Pierceville Road, just north of Cottage Grove, at around 3:20 p.m.
Budworth shot Ewers to death before turning the gun on himself, according to a Medical Examiner's Office investigation.
The deaths remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s offices.
Court records show Budworth was charged with felony strangulation and suffocation, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property on Oct. 23 and released that same day on a signature bond, which means he didn't have to post cash to get out of jail.
As part of his release, he was barred from having any contact with a person identified in online court records only as "JLE" or from going to the person's home, and was to maintain complete sobriety and was not allowed to have any firearms.
On Dec. 18, Budworth filed a suit to evict Ewers from a home at 4650 Pierceville, according to online court records.
