You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Name of Madison woman who died in February Beltline crash released

Name of Madison woman who died in February Beltline crash released

{{featured_button_text}}

The name of a woman who died in a February crash on the Beltline was released Monday. 

Betty L. Wilczewski, 75, Madison was taken to a local hospital following the crash, which occurred on the Beltline in Monona in the early evening on February 28, Dane County Medical Examiner's Office Director of Operations Barry E. Irman said in a statement. 

Wilczewski was pronounced dead on March 6 due to injuries she sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway, Irman said. 

Map: Fatal vehicle crashes in Wisconsin

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics