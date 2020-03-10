Name of Madison woman who died in February Beltline crash released

The name of a woman who died in a February crash on the Beltline was released Monday.
Betty L. Wilczewski, 75, Madison was taken to a local hospital following the crash, which occurred on the Beltline in Monona in the early evening on February 28, Dane County Medical Examiner's Office Director of Operations Barry E. Irman said in a statement.
Wilczewski was pronounced dead on March 6 due to injuries she sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway, Irman said.
