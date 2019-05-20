A North Side man who allegedly exposed himself on a regular basis was arrested Sunday after his apartment building's manager took in numerous complaints about his behavior.
James Hodge, 47, was tentatively charged with lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure, Madison police said.
Hodge had been ticketed twice for the same behavior during the past week, and he was seen exposing himself on Sunday by a police officer.
"The manager told the officer the suspect had his door open to a common hallway, and people were seeing him again Sunday evening," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The officer looked around the corner and could see the suspect without clothing, apparently posing with a big smile on his face.
"Last week, a father said the man was in the front window of his apartment doing the same thing, as he and his young daughter walked past," DeSpain said.
The father also told police there's a park across the street where plenty of children play.
