A naked man broke into a Downtown apartment, woke the resident up and stole money from the resident's wallet Monday morning, Madison police said.
The resident had been sleeping in his home in the 300 block of South Hamilton Street when he was woken up by the naked man at about 6:15 a.m., Lt. John Radovan said.
When the naked man woke the resident, he told the resident he just wanted to wake him up, Radovan said.
"The suspect then walked through the apartment before going back into the bedroom and asking the victim if he had any money," Radovan said. "The suspect then went through the victim's wallet on the dresser and took the cash in it before leaving."
The suspect was described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, very skinny and very tanned.