Muscoda man's dog caught in foot trap; both end up in the hospital

A mid-winter hike through a wildlife preserve along the Wisconsin River turned bloody for a man and his two dogs Thursday, after one of the dogs stepped on a foot trap.

The trauma didn’t end there: While Lee Perko, of Muscoda, attempted to free the animal, it bit him on both hands, making it impossible for him to help his distressed pet, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders from Blue River Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Natural Resources were sent to the scene after Perko apparently called for help.

Members of the Blue River Fire Department tended to Perko’s wounds while another firefighter freed his dog from the trap.

Perko was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, and his dogs were driven to Riverdale Vet Clinic for medical care and safekeeping until their human was able to claim them on Friday.

The DNR is investigating the trapping violation.

