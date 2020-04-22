Muscoda man dies from rear-end crash into Iowa County maintenance vehicle, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Muscoda man died from a rear-end crash into an Iowa County maintenance vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., a caller reported a crash on Highway 133 about a mile east of Highway N involving a westbound 2014 Toyota Corolla that rear-ended an Iowa County Highway Department maintenance vehicle that was sweeping gravel debris off the road during shoulder work, Sheriff Steve Michek said in a statement.

The Corolla, which ended up in the north ditch, was driven by James V. Krueger, 71, of Muscoda, who was pronounced dead by Iowa County Coroner Wendell Hamlin.

Passenger Laura L. Krueger, 65, of Muscoda, was taken to Richland Hospital for treatment of her injuries, Michek said.

The driver of the maintenance vehicle, Leslie A. Evans, 63, of Dodgeville, was taken to Upland Hills Health for treatment of his injuries, Michek said.

Seatbelts were not used by either driver or occupant, Michek said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

