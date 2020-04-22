You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Muscoda man dies from rear-end crash into Iowa County maintenance vehicle, authorities say

Muscoda man dies from rear-end crash into Iowa County maintenance vehicle, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa County squad tight crop
Iowa County Sheriff's Office

A Muscoda man died from a rear-end crash into an Iowa County maintenance vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., a caller reported a crash on Highway 133 about a mile east of Highway N involving a westbound 2014 Toyota Corolla that rear-ended an Iowa County Highway Department maintenance vehicle that was sweeping gravel debris off the road during shoulder work, Sheriff Steve Michek said in a statement.

The Corolla, which ended up in the north ditch, was driven by James V. Krueger, 71, of Muscoda, who was pronounced dead by Iowa County Coroner Wendell Hamlin.

Passenger Laura L. Krueger, 65, of Muscoda, was taken to Richland Hospital for treatment of her injuries, Michek said.

The driver of the maintenance vehicle, Leslie A. Evans, 63, of Dodgeville, was taken to Upland Hills Health for treatment of his injuries, Michek said.

Seatbelts were not used by either driver or occupant, Michek said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics