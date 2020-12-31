'Murdered': Authorities identify Wisconsin siblings killed by wrong-way driver in Florida with lengthy criminal history

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities have released the names of two Wisconsin siblings who were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle.

The Omro School District in Wisconsin identified the victims as Domynick Milis, 21, and Danycka Milis, 18, in a letter sent to families on Wednesday, WBAY in Green Bay reported. The letter listed both siblings as graduates of the district.

Two younger relatives in the backseat of the Milis' vehicle were injured and taken to hospitals in Orlando. The carjacking suspect also was killed in the crash. Police did not released the suspect's identity.

The crash happened as the suspect was fleeing police near Daytona Beach at speeds up to 120 mph in a vehicle authorities say was stolen at gunpoint from an Orlando area pizza delivery driver, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The Milis siblings were following their parents' vehicle after viewing the holiday display at Daytona International Speedway, Chitwood told a news conference on Wednesday.