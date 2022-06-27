 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple shots fired on Far West Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Multiple shots were reported on the Far West Side early Saturday morning, Madison police said.

The shots were fired just after midnight on Saturday on the 7200 block of Mid Town Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Monday.

Police later recovered 11 shell casings in the area, Fryer said. The investigation remains ongoing.

