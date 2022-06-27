Multiple shots fired on Far West Side, Madison police say

Multiple shots were reported on the Far West Side early Saturday morning, Madison police said.
The shots were fired just after midnight on Saturday on the 7200 block of Mid Town Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Monday.
Police later recovered 11 shell casings in the area, Fryer said. The investigation remains ongoing.
A look at every Wisconsin men's basketball player selected in the first round of the NBA draft
GLEN SELBO
Year: 1947
Pick: 2
Team: Toronto Huskies (BAA)
NBA seasons: 1
Position: Guard/forward
Born: March 29, 1926
Height: 6 foot 3
Weight: 196 pounds
NBA career averages: 3.2 points, 1.8 assists
Notes: Selbo was selected second overall in 1947 in a joint draft between the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League, which merged in 1949 to form the NBA.
Trivia: Selbo played one season in the NBA, appearing in 13 games for Sheboygan during the 1949-50 season.
DON REHFELDT
Year: 1950
Pick: 2
Team: Baltimore Bullets
NBA seasons: 2
Position: Forward
Born: Jan. 7, 1927
Height: 6 foot 6
Weight: 210 pounds
NBA career averages: 7.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Notes: After being sold by the Bullets during his second year in the league, Rehfeldt played 29 games for the Hawks, with the franchise playing the first of four seasons in Milwaukee.
DEVIN HARRIS
Year: 2004
Pick: 5
Team: Washington Wizards
NBA seasons: 15
Position: Guard
Born: Feb. 27, 1983
Height: 6 foot 3
Weight: 185 pounds
NBA career averages: 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists
Notes: Harris never played for the Wizards, who on draft day in 2004 traded the Wisconsin guard along with Christian Laettner and Jerry Stackhouse to the Dallas Mavericks for Antawn Jamison. Harris went on to play 608 regular-season games and 54 playoff contests over three stints with the Mavs.
FRANK KAMINSKY
Year: 2015
Pick: 9
Team: Charlotte Hornets
NBA seasons: 7
Position: Center
Born: April 4, 1993
Height: 7 foot
Weight: 240 pounds
NBA career averages: 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Notes: Kaminsky, who was waived by the Suns in April 2022, played the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Hornets before signing with Phoenix as a free agent in July 2019.
AL HENRY
Year: 1970
Pick: 12
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
NBA seasons: 2
Position: Center
Born: Feb. 9, 1949
Height: 6 foot 9
Weight: 190 pounds
NBA career averages: 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.2 assists
Notes: After logging just 26 minutes over six games as a rookie during the 1970-71 season, Henry appeared in 43 games for Philadelphia the following season, which would be his last in the NBA.
WES MATTHEWS SR.
Year: 1980
Pick: 14
Team: Washington Bullets
NBA seasons: 9
Position: Guard
Born: Aug. 24, 1959
Height: 6 foot 1
Weight: 170 pounds
NBA career averages: 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists
Notes: Wes Matthews Sr. lasted less than a season with the Bullets before getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Don Collins in January 1981. He played for six teams over nine seasons in the NBA.
SAM DEKKER
Year: 2015
Pick: 18
Team: Houston Rockets
NBA seasons: 5
Position: Forward
Born: May 6, 1994
Height: 6 foot 8
Weight: 219 pounds
NBA career averages: 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists
Notes: Dekker averaged a career-high 6.5 points over 77 games in his second NBA season before Houston traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers in June 2017. After appearing in 73 games for the Clippers in 2017-18, Dekker struggled to find consistent playing time, splitting the 2018-19 season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards. Dekker spent a brief stint with the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 season, playing just one minute in a single game before returning to play overseas.
PAUL GRANT
Year: 1997
Pick: 20
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA seasons: 2
Position: Center
Born: Jan. 6, 1974
Height: 7 foot
Weight: 245 pounds
NBA career averages: 1.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.2 assists
Notes: Grant played just four games for Minnesota, which came during the 1998-99 season, before being dealt to Milwaukee in a three-team trade. He played two games for the Bucks that season, scoring two points with Milwaukee. Grant returned to the league in 2004 for a brief stint with the Utah Jazz, averaging 2.5 points over 10 games.
MICHAEL FINLEY
Year: 1995
Pick: 21
Team: Phoenix Suns
NBA seasons: 15
Position: Guard/forward
Born: March 6, 1973
Height: 6 foot 7
Weight: 225 pounds
NBA career averages: 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists
Notes: Finley, who currently serves as assistant general manager/vice president of basketball operations for the Dallas Mavericks, was a two-time All-Star (2000 and 2001) during his nine seasons with the Mavericks. He went on to win an NBA title in 2007 with the San Antonio Spurs. Finley was a key contributor in the Spurs' title run, starting 20 games while averaging 11.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in the 2007 playoffs. He finished his lengthy career with a short stint on the Boston Celtics after being cut by San Antonio in March 2010. Finley, who appeared in 129 career playoff games, averaged a meager 0.8 points and 0.6 rebounds in 18 playoff appearances for Boston, while only playing one game in the NBA Finals as the Celtics fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.
ALANDO TUCKER
Year: 2007
Pick: 29
Team: Phoenix Suns
NBA seasons: 3
Position: Guard/forward
Born: Feb. 11, 1984
Height: 6 foot 6
Weight: 205 pounds
NBA career averages: 4.1 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists
Notes: Tucker started his career in Phoenix, playing his first 51 games with the Suns before being dealt to Minnesota early in the 2009-10 season. He only appeared in four games for the Timberwolves, averaging 2.0 points and 0.8 rebounds in what would be his final NBA regular-season action. Tucker, who never appeared in a playoff game, signed a training camp contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in October 2012 but was cut later in the month before the start of the season.