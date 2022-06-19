 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Multiple shots fired in Southwest Side parking lot, Madison police say

Police lights siren

Multiple shots were fired in a strip mall parking lot on the Southwest Side on June 11, police said. 

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and watching multiple cars drive away shortly before 6 a.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Friday, though no injuries or property damage were reported.

The department has not made any arrests, and the case remains open.

Officers recovered "several full rounds and 20 shell casings" at the scene on the 4600 block of Verona Road, Fryer said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics