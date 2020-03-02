Multiple shots fired from car at SUV on Seminole Highway, Madison police say

Multiple shots were fired from a car at an SUV as the vehicles exited the Beltline to Seminole Highway on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

An eyewitness standing outside a tavern said he initially thought it was fireworks, until he saw muzzle flashes as someone in a car fired at an SUV on Seminole Highway after they came off the Beltline about 11 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The witness said that following the gunfire, the SUV sped south on Seminole, blowing through two red lights, while the car containing the shooter went north on Seminole, DeSpain said.

Responding officers recovered a shell casing, while the witness, and others inside a nearby home, estimated there were nine or 10 shots fired, DeSpain said.

No injuries were reported, DeSpain said.

