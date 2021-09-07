Multiple shell casings found in street on South Side after gunshots reported, Madison police say

Multiple shell casings were found in the street on the South Side on Saturday night after gunshots were reported, Madison police reported.
Police were dispatched to the area of Lake Point Drive and Hoboken Road on multiple reports of shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Arriving officers found multiple casings in the street, Kimberley said.
A red Chevrolet Malibu was seen leaving the area, but it’s not known if it is related to the shooting, Kimberley said.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.