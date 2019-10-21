Multiple shell casings were found after reports of gunshots in the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue on the East Side on Friday night, Madison police said.
Many people called 911 after hearings shots in the area shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
There were no reports of injuries, but responding officers found multiple shell casings in the road, DeSpain said.
One caller reported seeing a dark green sports car speeding from the area around the time of the gunfire, DeSpain said.
Arrest of burglary 'kingpins,' North Side homicide top recent notable crimes in Madison area