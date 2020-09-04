Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle crash on East Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were transported to area hospitals following a three-vehicle crash on South Stoughton Road Friday.

All but one southbound lane on Stoughton Road remained closed around 3:45 p.m., as police continue to investigate the crash almost two hours after it took place near the Buckeye Road intersection, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes, Schuster said.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the crash after it took place around 2:05 p.m. Friday. Two people were ejected from their vehicle as a result of the crash, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver of a vehicle that was headed southbound on Stoughton Road, lost control and struck a guardrail, causing them to be ejected DeSpain said.

The driver landed on the hood of a car that was driving northbound on South Stoughton Road. A child passenger was also ejected from the first vehicle as it rolled over. Neither the driver or the passenger had been wearing a seat belt, DeSpain said.

