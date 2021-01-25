Multiple people hospitalized, driver faces OWI after crash on Highway 19 near Marshall, authorities say

Multiple people were hospitalized and one driver faces an OWI charge after a crash Sunday night on Highway 19 near Marshall, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash about 9:30 p.m. on Highway 19 at Cherry Lanes in the town of Medina happened when an eastbound 2008 Toyota Scion crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2006 Lexus, Sgt. Pat Shellenberger said in a report.

The driver of the Scion needed to be extricated and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the occupants of the Lexus — how many was not specified — also were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Shellenberger said.

The driver of the Scion, who was not identified, was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI causing injury and cited for several traffic violations.

