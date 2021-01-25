 Skip to main content
Multiple people hospitalized, driver faces OWI after crash on Highway 19 near Marshall, authorities say
Multiple people hospitalized, driver faces OWI after crash on Highway 19 near Marshall, authorities say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Multiple people were hospitalized and one driver faces an OWI charge after a crash Sunday night on Highway 19 near Marshall, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash about 9:30 p.m. on Highway 19 at Cherry Lanes in the town of Medina happened when an eastbound 2008 Toyota Scion crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2006 Lexus, Sgt. Pat Shellenberger said in a report.

The driver of the Scion needed to be extricated and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the occupants of the Lexus — how many was not specified — also were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Shellenberger said.

The driver of the Scion, who was not identified, was arrested on a tentative charge of OWI causing injury and cited for several traffic violations.

