Multiple homes struck by gunfire in Fitchburg, police say

Multiple homes were struck by gunfire in the Swan Creek neighborhood, adjacent to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area, on Saturday, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The first report of a bullet striking a home was received around 5:10 p.m. on Buttonbush Drive, and additional reports of homes hit on Stoneman Drive and Sunflower Drive were received later in the evening, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

After sunset, multiple callers reported hearing additional gunshots coming from the Nevin Springs area, Hartwick said.

Fitchburg and Madison police deployed drones to search the area, assisted by conservation wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, but no one of interest was located. Hartwick said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Tips can also be shared with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources by calling or texting 800-847-9367.

