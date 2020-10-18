Multiple home burglaries reported in Fitchburg, police say

Fitchburg police investigated four home burglaries in the area of Red Arrow Trail and Jenewein Road late Saturday evening.

Lt. Edward Hartwick said the first burglary was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Jenewein Road. A homeowner told police that someone entered their home and stole the contents of a purse.

Shortly after, additional home burglaries were reported in separate blocks of Red Arrow Trail, Hartwick said. An SUV was stolen from one of the homes.

Hartwick said it appears one of the burglaries happened earlier in the evening, around 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In at least one incident, the burglar(s) entered the home by breaking a basement window. In another, the entrance was made through an unlocked door or window, Hartwick said.

Some of the victims were home while their houses were burglarized, Hartwick said.

A handful of shootings across the city top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.