 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple home burglaries reported in Fitchburg, police say
alert top story

Multiple home burglaries reported in Fitchburg, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Fitchburg police squad car
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

Fitchburg police investigated four home burglaries in the area of Red Arrow Trail and Jenewein Road late Saturday evening. 

Lt. Edward Hartwick said the first burglary was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Jenewein Road. A homeowner told police that someone entered their home and stole the contents of a purse. 

Shortly after, additional home burglaries were reported in separate blocks of Red Arrow Trail, Hartwick said. An SUV was stolen from one of the homes. 

Hartwick said it appears one of the burglaries happened earlier in the evening, around 7 p.m. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In at least one incident, the burglar(s) entered the home by breaking a basement window. In another, the entrance was made through an unlocked door or window, Hartwick said. 

Some of the victims were home while their houses were burglarized, Hartwick said. 

A handful of shootings across the city top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics