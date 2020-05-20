Multiple gunshots reported near Heistand Park on Far East Side, Madison police say

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Multiple gunshots were reported near Heistand Park on the Far East Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
Several callers reported hearing multiple shots in the area of the park at 4302 Milwaukee St. about 9 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
After the shots were heard, witnesses reported seeing several young people leaving in an older sedan with a burned out front passenger headlight, DeSpain said.
Responding officers did not find any injured people, property damage, or shell casings, DeSpain said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.