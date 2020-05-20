You are the owner of this article.
Multiple gunshots reported near Heistand Park on Far East Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Multiple gunshots were reported near Heistand Park on the Far East Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Several callers reported hearing multiple shots in the area of the park at 4302 Milwaukee St. about 9 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

After the shots were heard, witnesses reported seeing several young people leaving in an older sedan with a burned out front passenger headlight, DeSpain said.

Responding officers did not find any injured people, property damage, or shell casings, DeSpain said.

