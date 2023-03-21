Multiple people called 911 in Fitchburg after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots, Fitchburg police say.

Fitchburg police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

At the scene, officers found two shell casings near an apartment building entrance, but no injuries were reported and no property damage was discovered, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or via P3Tips.com.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward, police say.

Art of the Everyday: A recap of May in photos from Wisconsin State Journal photographers