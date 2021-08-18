 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple fatalities in crash that closes I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek, authorities say
topical alert top story

Multiple fatalities in crash that closes I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek, authorities say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Multiple people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. after a vehicle pulling a trailer lost control and slammed into a guardrail near the 262 mile marker on I-94 westbound, according to the preliminary investigation by authorities. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said.

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us which U.S. cities have the most break-ins and burglaries.

Milbrath said that it expects I-94 westbound from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills will be closed until around 11 a.m. 

Authorities did not say how many people were killed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake Mills Fire/EMS, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics