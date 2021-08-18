 Skip to main content
Multiple fatalities in crash that closed I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek for hours, authorities say
Multiple fatalities in crash that closed I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek for hours, authorities say

Multiple people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Johnson Creek early Wednesday morning that closed the westbound lanes for hours, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. when a vehicle pulling a trailer lost control and slammed into a guardrail near the 262 mile marker on I-94 westbound, according to the preliminary investigation by authorities. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said.

I-94 westbound was closed between Lake Mills and Johnson Creek until about 10:40 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities did not say how many people were killed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake Mills Fire/EMS, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

