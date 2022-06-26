 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple departments fight barn blaze at UW-Madison Arlington Agricultural Research Station

Fire crews from multiple departments battled a blaze Sunday at a barn at UW-Madison's Arlington Agricultural Research Station.

The fire was contained to one large structure that housed farming equipment and hay, and no people or animals were injured, said UW-Madison police spokesperson Marc Lovicott.

Crews from the DeForest Fire Department responded to a report of a barn on fire about 4 p.m. at the research station at N965 Hopkins Road, Arlington, just north of the Dane County line off Highway 51. Multiple other local fire departments quickly arrived to assist, Lovicott said.

Crews worked for about an hour to get the fire under control and continued to battle flare-ups, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and a damage estimate was not known.

The Arlington Research Station is operated by the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

