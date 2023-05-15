Multiple callers reported gunshots on the Southwest Side early Monday morning, but no evidence was found when officer investigated, Madison police reported.

The gunshots were reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of McKenna Boulevard, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Pilgrim Park, Homestead Court and the immediate area were checked, but there were no signs of a disturbance, no shell casings or property damage were found or reported, and no injuries were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.