Multiple callers report gunshots on Far East Side, Madison police say

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots Monday night on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

The callers said they heard up five to six shots about 9:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Piccadilly Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Officers did not find any shell casings or property damage in the area, and no injuries were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

