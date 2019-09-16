A 56-year-old woman fought off a 31-year-old man’s attempt to rob her Sunday in the 600 block of South Park Street, Madison police reported.
The woman was walking on Park Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday when a man tried to grab she was carrying in her hand, but she struggled with him and was able to keep him from taking it, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Officers dispatched to the scene located the suspect nearby and he was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted strong-arm robbery, disorderly conduct, and obstructing a peace officer, Gibson said.
The man’s name was not released.