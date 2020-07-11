You are the owner of this article.
MPD uses less lethal force to subdue attempted suicide by cop, police say
Madison police used a less-lethal sponge round and taser to subdue a man who said he wanted to die from suicide by cop on the East Side Friday morning.

The event occurred as Madison City Council weighs whether to ban the use of sponge rounds and other less-lethal weapons, including tear gas and pepper spray, after they were used to disperse crowds after State Street businesses were damaged following peaceful protests earlier this spring.

Officers arrived at a house on Brynwood Drive in response to reports of a man who had a gun and wanted to hurt himself. The man came out of the house wielding a large butcher knife and yelled at officers, telling them to shoot him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man got into a car and drove at a high speed at the officers, who took cover behind trees and squad cars. The man stopped the car just before hitting a parked police car, got out while wielding the knife and yelled at the officers to shoot him, DeSpain said. 

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife before using a taser and sponge round to subdue him. He was taken to the hospital. Officers recovered a BB gun inside the home, DeSpain said.

"This easily could have been an officer involved shooting if it was not for the professional work done by the cops of MPD and the less-lethal capabilities to which officers had access,” DeSpain said, quoting the MPD lieutenant who wrote the incident report.

Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl requested that the Quattrone Center, at the University of Pennsylvania law school, do an independent review of MPD’s response to events in late May, and their use of non-lethal weapons to disperse crowds, said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway as she addressed the City Council's proposed ban of less lethal weapons. 

“There is a legitimate conversation to be had about what methods are appropriate under what circumstances, but it has to be done in a thoughtful and comprehensive way,” Rhodes-Conway said. 

State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.

