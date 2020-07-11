MPD uses less lethal force to subdue attempted suicide by cop, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police used a less-lethal sponge round and taser to subdue a man who said he wanted to die from suicide by cop on the East Side Friday morning.

The event occurred as Madison City Council weighs whether to ban the use of sponge rounds and other less-lethal weapons, including tear gas and pepper spray, after they were used to disperse crowds after State Street businesses were damaged following peaceful protests earlier this spring.

Officers arrived at a house on Brynwood Drive in response to reports of a man who had a gun and wanted to hurt himself. The man came out of the house wielding a large butcher knife and yelled at officers, telling them to shoot him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man got into a car and drove at a high speed at the officers, who took cover behind trees and squad cars. The man stopped the car just before hitting a parked police car, got out while wielding the knife and yelled at the officers to shoot him, DeSpain said.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife before using a taser and sponge round to subdue him. He was taken to the hospital. Officers recovered a BB gun inside the home, DeSpain said.