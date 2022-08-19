MPD releases photos of men caught on video after allegedly stealing catalytic converter

Madison Police released photos of two men who were caught on video after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the city's East Side.

The theft was reported at 9:30 p.m., July 24, at 1300 Tompkins Drive, where police were dispatched after a caller reported that someone had cut off the catalytic converter overnight, according in an incident report released Thursday by Madison police Sgt. Scott Reitmeier.

The MPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

People with information regarding the crime are asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.