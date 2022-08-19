 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

MPD releases photos of men caught on video after allegedly stealing catalytic converter

  • 0
CC photo
CC mask
cc car

Madison Police released photos of two men who were caught on video after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the city's East Side.

The theft was reported at 9:30 p.m., July 24, at 1300 Tompkins Drive, where police were dispatched after a caller reported that someone had cut off the catalytic converter overnight, according in an incident report released Thursday by Madison police Sgt. Scott Reitmeier.

The MPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

People with information regarding the crime are asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

People are also reading…

Those who contact Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics