MPD closes investigation into downtown attack on biracial woman citing no corroborating evidence

The investigation appears to show that Bernstein was at a boyfriend’s near east side apartment on the night of June 23 before she left to drive to her brother’s home in Middleton. Police interviewed her boyfriend and reviewed Snapchat messages between them in which Bernstein does state that she was attacked.

Frustration mounted in the community and among Bernstein’s family members over the summer when no public information was released by the MPD verifying the attack. According to the invesigation document, police began to explore other reasons she may have been hurt, including asking her brother, with whom she apparently had argued in the days prior, as well as her boyfriend.

When detective Justine Harris contacted Bernstein on August 17, Bernstein said she was no longer able to recall specifics of the attack.