MPD actively investigating Lakeside Street homicide, many in neighborhood 'feeling uneasy'

The Madison Police Department wants the public to know it’s still actively investigating last week’s homicide on Lakeside Street, according to an updated incident report put out by police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer Monday night.

“We understand this shooting has many in that neighborhood feeling uneasy,” she wrote. “Multiple resources remain assigned to this case.”

A man was fatally shot during a physical confrontation Tuesday afternoon off John Nolen Drive, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said then.

Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison, was traveling in a vehicle with the shooter in the 100 block of East Lakeside Street on Madison’s South Side just after 1 p.m. when a fight between them spilled onto the street and ended with gunfire, Barnes said.

Bullets struck the victim at least once and he died at a local hospital, Barnes said, adding that he don’t know then how many shots had been fired, or why the shots were fired.

Police haven’t provided a description of the vehicle or the shooter.

Fryer said Monday that MPD had a detective work through the holiday weekend reviewing evidence and statements collected at the scene.

Detectives and leadership within the department’s Violent Crime Unit met Monday morning to discuss the investigation, she said.

“At this time, releasing specific details could jeopardize their work and this case,” Fryer said.

The killing happened in front of an active construction site, and Franklin Elementary School, just blocks from the scene, was put on lockdown.

The victim and suspect are known to one another, Fryer said, asking anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information can also be shared anonymously online at p3tips.com.