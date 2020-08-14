Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At 11:11 a.m. Thursday, a tangle of silver, red, pink and purple balloons rose above Brittingham Park, drifting with the wind in the direction of the hospital where at the same time the family of Anisa Scott was taking the 11-year-old girl off life support.

The hands that released those balloons belonged to mothers and fathers worried about their own children, classmates who couldn’t believe she was gone, co-workers of her stricken parents and people who didn’t know the family but shared the pain of losing a little girl to random gun violence. Two days earlier, a shooter fired into a car on Madison’s East Side, striking Anisa in the head.

“It’s time for this to stop, it’s time for this to come to an end,” said Lillian Hopkins, who starred in a YouTube series with Anisa called “Madison Situations.” “We don’t need to be burying our babies because of gun violence.”

Unable to sleep Wednesday from crying, Hopkins said Anisa’s smile was like the “sun was shining.”

The pain of Anisa’s death is compounded, Hopkins said, by the fatal shooting of her 15-year-old godson in Chicago last month. She urged anyone with information on Anisa’s shooting to come forward.