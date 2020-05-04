Mount Horeb woman faces 4th OWI after crash into ditch in town of Primrose, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A Mount Horeb woman was arrested for her fourth OWI after crashing into a ditch in the town of Primrose on Saturday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident began when several motorists called in a black Ford Mustang for speeding and unsafe lane deviation on Highway G in the town of Springdale, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.

A short while later at around 5:15 p.m., a Dane County K9 deputy, with assistance from a Mount Horeb police officer, located the suspect vehicle as the driver was attempting to extricate it from a ditch adjacent to a fallow cornfield near Britt Valley Road and Highway JG in the town of Primrose, Simpson said.

The driver, Janet K. Ekenberg, 61, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on a fourth offense of OWI, and also cited for failure to maintain control of her vehicle, Simpson said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.