Mount Horeb man pleads guilty in 2020 murder of Nicholas Day

A 23-year-old Mount Horeb man with mental health problems who was twice deemed incompetent to help in his own defense pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of jogger Nicholas Day more than two years ago.

Riley Berg's conviction for the Jan. 15, 2020, killing comes with a life sentence, but Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office will not argue for more than 30 years in prison before he could be eligible for parole.

Investigators say Berg apparently chose Day, 26, of Blue Mounds, at random, shot him in the back as he was jogging along Highway JG, and then slashed his neck.

A trial in the case had been scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

Berg admitted to the details of the killing and told Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds that he understood the terms of his plea, but before responding to her questions often looked to his attorney, Brian Severson, apparently for help understanding the questions.

During a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25, 2020, Deputy Medical Examiner Eli Goodman testified that Day was likely first shot in the back with a "high-powered rifle" and then slashed 11 times in the neck, including one wound that struck an artery and likely caused his death. Dane County sheriff's detective Brent Baverstock also testified that Day's blood was found in Berg's car and that surveillance video placed the car near the scene of the crime in the town of Blue Mounds.

Baverstock told the court that a woman saw Day jogging as she left her home early on the afternoon of Jan. 15, then returned a few minutes later because she had forgotten something. When she returned, she found a hat investigators later determined matched the one Day was wearing, Baverstock said. There was blood on it and a trail of blood leading across the road to a ditch, where she found Day's body, he said.

Baverstock said surveillance video from the Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area just north of where Day's body was found showed a Chevy Sonic briefly was in the parking lot on Jan. 15. On Jan. 24, Baverstock saw a vehicle matching the car from the Tyrol Basin video parked at Stewart Lake County Park on Highway JG south of where Day's body was found. Baverstock said he found Berg in the car and that when he began asking Berg about the slaying nine days before, Berg was "visibly shaking, like almost his entire body. It was just real nervous behavior."

Berg initially denied being at Tyrol Basin on the day of the homicide, but after Baverstock said a vehicle consistent with Berg's was at the ski area that day, Berg said he "wasn't sure" whether he had been there.

Detectives later got a search warrant for Berg's car and found three unfired .30-06 rifle rounds under the driver's seat and blood on the steering wheel, gear shift and seat belt. Analysis of the blood on the seat belt showed it belonged to Day, Baverstock said. Berg was arrested on Feb. 13, 2020.

A criminal complaint states Berg's father had told a detective that Berg hunts "every day" and has access to multiple firearms that are stored in a safe, including a .30-06 bolt-action rifle. Berg would also have a knife on him if he were hunting, his father said. He also told police his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but did not have symptoms because he takes medication, the complaint states.

Berg was ruled incompetent to assist in his own defense in April 2020. Then in October 2020, after having been treated with medication at Mendota Mental Health Institute, he was found competent.

He was found incompetent again the next month, after he'd returned to the Dane County Jail and stopped taking his medication, but then deemed competent again in February of 2021 after the jail put a plan into place to make sure he was taking his medication.

Day's family and other supporters filled Reynolds' courtroom Monday, many of them wearing matching shirts in his honor. Day's father declined an interview request but he and other loved ones will be able to speak when Berg is sentenced April 4.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.