Mount Horeb man flees police, gets charged with 7th OWI, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
alert

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Mount Horeb man was tentatively charged with his seventh OWI after fleeing law enforcement in his car and then on foot in Dane County Tuesday evening, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. 

A Dane County Sheriff's Deputy tried to stop a speeding vehicle around 10:20 p.m. in Madison at Highway 12 and Millpond Road. 

John Prochaska

Prochaska

The driver, John Prochaska, 50, sped away, according to the Sheriff's Office. The deputy initially gave chase but terminated the pursuit after less than two miles. 

Prochaska slowed down when he reached Cottage Grove and pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 12 at Highway BN. The Sheriff's Office said he ran from the vehicle and left a female passenger behind. 

A deputy chased after Prochaska on foot and arrested him. He was taken to the Dane County Jail. 

Prochaska also had two outstanding warrants from Columbia County and Rock County for possession of drug paraphernalia, intimidating a victim and a parole violation. 

