Mount Horeb man faces 2nd OWI after driving wrong way on Highway 151, Verona police say
Mount Horeb man faces 2nd OWI after driving wrong way on Highway 151, Verona police say

Edward Weinzatl booking photo
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Mount Horeb man faces a second offense OWI after he was stopped for driving south on the northbound lanes of Highway 151 on Monday afternoon, Verona police reported.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center received 10 reports of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 151, the first near Williamsburg Way, Sgt. Jesse Christensen said in a report.

As 911 reports continued, a Verona officer located the vehicle traveling south on northbound 151 near Highway 69, and the driver of the vehicle slowed to a stop in the middle of 151 facing the wrong direction, Christensen said.

After a short time, the driver drove the wrong way down the on-ramp to northbound 151 from 69, and a Verona officer was able to position their squad car behind the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop, Christensen said.

The driver, Edward Weinzatl, 32, was placed through field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for his second offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering safety, and cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and for driving the wrong way on a divided highway, Christensen said.

A search warrant was obtained and a sample of Weinzatl’s blood was taken and sent to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene for analysis, Christensen said.

