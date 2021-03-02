Mount Horeb man faces 2nd OWI after driving wrong way on Highway 151, Verona police say

A Mount Horeb man faces a second offense OWI after he was stopped for driving south on the northbound lanes of Highway 151 on Monday afternoon, Verona police reported.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center received 10 reports of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 151, the first near Williamsburg Way, Sgt. Jesse Christensen said in a report.

As 911 reports continued, a Verona officer located the vehicle traveling south on northbound 151 near Highway 69, and the driver of the vehicle slowed to a stop in the middle of 151 facing the wrong direction, Christensen said.

After a short time, the driver drove the wrong way down the on-ramp to northbound 151 from 69, and a Verona officer was able to position their squad car behind the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop, Christensen said.

The driver, Edward Weinzatl, 32, was placed through field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for his second offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering safety, and cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and for driving the wrong way on a divided highway, Christensen said.